Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of Newmark Group worth $159,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 987.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.