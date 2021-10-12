Deutsche Bank AG Sells 127,113 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

