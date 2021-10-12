Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 695 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

INSP opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.40 and a 200 day moving average of $205.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

