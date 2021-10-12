IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of IDACORP worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

IDACORP stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

