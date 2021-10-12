Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 420 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

