Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694,249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,797,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,983,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.