Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

