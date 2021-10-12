First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $113.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

