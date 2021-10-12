JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.