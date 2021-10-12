JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

