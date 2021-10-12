JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $31.41 Million Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,411,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Endeavor Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDR opened at 24.97 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.97.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

