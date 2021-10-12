JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 682,349 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 275.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 53.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

