JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.03 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.56% of Trustmark worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.