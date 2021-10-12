Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

