Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,824 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Colfax were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Colfax by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 93,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,600,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,116,000 after buying an additional 146,874 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

