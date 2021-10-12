Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

