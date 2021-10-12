Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.24% of Sleep Number worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 45.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

SNBR stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

