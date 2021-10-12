Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Titan International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Titan International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE TWI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

