Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.70 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Catalent stock opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

