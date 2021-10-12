Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

