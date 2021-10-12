Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $321,000 Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.29, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

