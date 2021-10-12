Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVO opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

