Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,685 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.