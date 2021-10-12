Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8,804.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

