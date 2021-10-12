The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Graham by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHC opened at $595.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

