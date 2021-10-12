The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $4.30 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000.

DNAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

