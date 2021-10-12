The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 250.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

JWN opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,619.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

