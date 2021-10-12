The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $543,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.