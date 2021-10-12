Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in WPP by 604.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

