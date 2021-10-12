Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

