Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 113.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of OSH stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,806 shares of company stock valued at $50,101,018. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.