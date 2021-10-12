The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.60 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,361,000 after purchasing an additional 471,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -668.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

