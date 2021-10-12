GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 11,782.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a PE ratio of -46.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

