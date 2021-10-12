BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,718 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.