The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.22% of Sierra Bancorp worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $381.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.