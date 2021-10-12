Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

