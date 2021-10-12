Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

