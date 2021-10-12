Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.