Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.