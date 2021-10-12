Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

