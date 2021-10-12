Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $810,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.