Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

