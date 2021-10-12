Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 555,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 20.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 217,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,860,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

