AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.