SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.