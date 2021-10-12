Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,238 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The AES by 700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The AES by 50.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The AES by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The AES by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

