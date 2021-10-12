Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 518 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $240.86 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.