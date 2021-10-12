Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

