Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

