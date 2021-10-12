Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 739 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Magnite were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

